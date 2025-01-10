Rainfall brings relief to Bulilima farmers

By Mthabisi Tshuma [email protected]

FARMERS in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South Province, are hopeful for a successful harvest following substantial rainfall during December and January.

According to a rainfall update from Matabeleland South Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) as of 8 January, Bulilima District recorded varying amounts of rainfall from October 2024 to January 2025. Ward 1 received 304mm, Ward 2 recorded the highest at 396mm, while Ward 10 had the least at 209mm. The other wards reported as follows: Ward 3 (220mm), Ward 4 (248mm), Ward 5 (205mm), Ward 6 (265mm), Ward 7 (247mm), Ward 8 (278mm), Ward 9 (218mm), Ward 11 (270mm), Ward 12 (252mm), Ward 13 (210mm), Ward 14 (205mm), Ward 15 (204mm), Ward 16 (336mm), Ward 17 (315mm), Ward 18 (285mm), Ward 19 (219mm), Ward 20 (295mm), Ward 21 (233mm), and Ward 22 (284mm).

Mrs Shupikai Sibanda, the Matabeleland South Provincial Director for ARDAS, said that the increase in rainfall since mid-December had alleviated the drought conditions in Bulilima District.



“The effective rainfall received across the district from 18 December onwards has provided relief to all livestock farmers. Intermittent streams are now flowing, ensuring water availability for livestock. Perennial and annual grasses are actively growing, providing feed for both browsers and grazers, although not yet in sufficient quantities. The body condition of surviving cattle is gradually improving,” said Mrs Sibanda.

She added that the rainfall had spurred planting activities.

“Most farmers have taken advantage of the rains, and planting is now at its peak. However, many are replanting as their early crops were affected by poor emergence due to erratic and poorly distributed rainfall earlier in the season. Early-planted crops are now blooming and require top dressing,” she explained.

Follow on X: @mthabisi_mthire