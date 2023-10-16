Rains disrupt lessons at Globe and Phoenix campsite

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

LESSONS at Globe and Phoenix Primary school campsite has been disrupted by the rains that are pounding most parts of the country.

The school was forced to relocate to Sally Mugabe (Russell) Primary School grounds after its infrastructure including classrooms collapsed due to illegal mining activities.

The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) facilitated tents which the school has been using as classrooms and offices for teachers.

BUT with the onset of the rains, some tents collapsed while others got water logged, disrupting the learning process.

A chronicle news crew witnessed a sorry sight with learners and teachers struggling to find a conducive environment which is not waterlogged for lessons to continue.

More than 1 300 learners are stranded.

Chairperson of the Kwekwe District CPU Mr Fortune Mpungu who headed a delegation that toured the school to assess the situation, said there was a team on the ground trying to fix the tents.

“We cannot say lessons have been suspended but as you can see for yourself, it is almost impossible for the learning process to take place. The situation is very bad,” said Mr Mpungu.

Mr Mpungu said for the safety of teachers and learners alike, they may suspend lessons if need be.

“We cannot put the lives of learners and their teachers in danger, so depending on the situation, we sometimes suspend lessons so that lives are not endangered. But we will see the situation tomorrow and if it continues, we will have to suspend the learning process until normalcy returns,” he said.

Authorities are trying to fast track the construction of a new school after they got a piece of land for the construction of new structures from Kuvimba Mining House who took over Homestake which owned the school.

“We are just finalising the last parts of the paperwork required so that we have an offer letter from the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development and start construction. Plans are that we start with transferring the tents to the new site where we put concrete floors and ablution facilities so that the children can move from the school grounds,” explained Mr Mpungu.

He said the terrain at the campground was prone to flooding.

“The terrain at the current campsite is prone to flooding. If we managed to move to the new campground, that would help,” he said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on record calling for the quick reconstruction of the new school so that the children can learn from a conducive and safe environment.