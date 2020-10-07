Rains mark rainy season’s kick-off

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE rains experienced in most parts of the country since Monday mark the start of the 2020/21 rainy season as normal to above normal rains are projected this season, a development that may boost food security.

The country’s major cities Harare, Bulawayo and Gweru received heavy downpours on Monday and yesterday compared to rains received in other parts of Zimbabwe.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said the early start of the rainy season is a result of the La-Nina climate pattern that is set to affect most of the Sadc region.

The La-Nina climate pattern is associated with heavy rains in the affected regions.

While the country has started to receive rains, MSD has encouraged farmers to consult Agritex officials before planting crops.

MSD deputy head of forecast Ms Linia Gopo said this year, the rainy season has started early as opposed to the past few years when the first rains came in November.

She attributed the early rains to the La-Nina effect. “We are in the La-Nina phase of the El-Nino southern oscillation and in this phase as a country or in southern Africa, the period is normally associated with heavy rains over Zimbabwe and the region. It also means in most cases the rains might come a little earlier and, in this season, as we are experiencing a La-Nina phase, we note that unlike the previous year or previous few years, the rains were coming mid or late November but this year as we begin October we have already seen the rains coming marking the start of the rainy season. We have also started receiving moistures that cause rainfalls that we usually receive in November,” she said.

Ms Gopo said heavy rains are expected in the country until tomorrow.

“We received quite significant rains in the bulk of the country yesterday (Monday) evening. We had Harare recording 27 millimetres (mm), Gweru 19mm, Bulawayo 17mm, Buhera nine mm and a number of other places received rainfall but it was less than five mm,” said Ms Gopo.

“It’s important to note that tomorrow (today) Wednesday and Thursday we are still anticipating rainfall in the bulk of the country with the exception of the extreme northern parts of Zimbabwe although on Thursday we expect a decrease in terms of the intensity but the spatial distribution still remains more or less the same in what we are expecting today and tomorrow.”

She warned that the downpours could be violent.

Ms Gopo encouraged farmers to liaise with Agritex farmers as they prepare for the farming season.

She said in line with MSD projects, Mashonaland provinces, Harare, Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland South are expected to receive normal and above normal lessons across the 2020/21 rainy season while areas in Matabeleland North and parts of Midlands will receive normal to below normal rains between October and December and normal to above normal rains from January to March.

Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) executive director Mr Paul Zakariya said farmers need to closely follow updates given by agronomists and MSD officials on how to proceed in preparation for the farming season.

He, however, said farmers should use the first rains to prepare their farms.

“At national level we cannot give a descriptive solution to whatever needs to be done because the distribution of the rains is another issue. It’s very important that farmers within their specific locations, speak to extension workers who will give them specific advice on what to do in their specific locations. We would advise our farmers not to take advice that is too general,” said Mr Zakariya.

Matabeleland North provincial Agritex officer Mr Dumisani Nyoni said farmers should start planting in November.

He said the rains received might be good for livestock as most water bodies and pastures had dried up.

“What usually happens is that when it rains at the beginning of October, the rains vanish for almost a month before we start receiving consistent rains in November. Therefore, we are not encouraging farmers to start planting, except those who can irrigate until we receive consistent showers,” said Mr Nyoni.

The rains come at a time when more than 500 000 farmers have completed land preparations under the Government’s Climate-Proofed Presidential Inputs Programme (Pfumvudza/ Intwasa) with most of them confirming that they are ready to plant. Some of the farmers have started receiving inputs while others are waiting for disbursements with a few still working on the last plot. Recently, Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement secretary, Dr John Basera said all the 5 294 agricultural extension officers across all provinces have been trained on the farming concept. — @nqotshili.