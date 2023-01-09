Rainstorm leaves trail of destruction

Mashudu Netsianda, Deputy News Editor

HEAVY rains preceded by strong winds and thunderstorms claimed the life of an 80-year-old man and left a trail of destruction in some parts of Gwanda district in Matabeleland South province and Nkayi District in Matabeleland North province.

Matabeleland North, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East, Bulawayo and Harare have recorded heavy rainfall. The most affected provinces by Saturday were Matabeleland South, Masvingo, Mashonaland Central and parts of Manicaland and Midlands.

Schools were badly damaged while some families were left homeless after their homes were destroyed by the heavy rains

The incidents occurred between Wednesday and Saturday last week. The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) and Department of Civil Protection issued a warning and urged the public to exercise caution in light of heavy rains and flooding, which hit the country between Friday and yesterday.

A villager from Mawaza Village under Chief Mathe area in Gwanda District was swept away while trying to cross Mlenje River.

Chronicle news crew visited the area on Saturday and spoke to Aggrey Ndlovu’s family.

The deceased’s son, Mr Prosper Degree Ndlovu (51) said his father was swept away by the river last Wednesday while trying to cross the flooded river. The body was found the following day.

“As a family, we are saddened by the death of my father after he was swept away while trying to cross Mlenje River. He was coming from a nearby business centre and heading back home when the incident occurred,” he said.

“What worries us as a family is that there were people who were around him and could have restrained him from crossing the river, but they did nothing.”

The deceased’s nephew, Mr Peter Ndlovu who witnessed the incident said they were drinking beer at the shops when it started raining.

“We were drinking beer at the shops at around 4pm when it started raining. We then left the place and headed home and when we arrived at a crossing area, the river was in flood and a lot of people were standing on banks,” he said.

“My uncle insisted that he wanted to cross the river despite pleas from other people. He was immediately swept away and we tried to search for him until late at night without any success.”

Mr Ndlovu said they received a phone call the following day from some villagers in the neighbouring Pelela village after they had found the body.

The deceased was buried yesterday at his homestead in Mawaza.

Eight classrooms at Matshiya Primary School under Chief Masuku had their rooms completely blown off. When the news crew arrived at the scene, the debris of asbestos roofing sheets was strewn all over the schoolyard.

Books were soaked in water while window panes were broken with pieces on the floor. Some zinc roofing sheets which were blown off were thrown several metres away.

At Simbumbumbu Primary School in Wenlock area under Ward 7 in Gwanda, a classroom block had its roof blown off while 21 homes were also affected.

Elderly people in the area said the storm was the most destructive they had ever seen in their lives.

One of the villagers whose home was destroyed by the heavy rains, Mr Phumuza Dube of Matshiya, shared a harrowing experience of how he scurried for cover as the roof of his bedroom was being blown off by the strong winds.

“It was around 4pm on Thursday and I was busy harvesting amacimbi when heavy rains accompanied by strong winds started. There was a terrifyingly violent storm and I immediately rushed to my bedroom,” he said.

Minutes later, the foundation of his house started shaking as the structure took a pounding from the rain and strong winds.

Mr Dube said he stormed out of the house and went to another hut from where he watched helplessly as the structure collapsed.

“The wind tore off the roof and bits of plaster rained into the house. I have never been so afraid. I watched helplessly as the roof and trusses of my entire house were blown off,” he said.

Gwanda district development coordinator Mr Thulani Moyo said the estimated cost of property lost following the destruction of the two schools is US$25 000.

“We are appealing to well-wishers to assist in rebuilding the two schools, which were extensively damaged by the heavy rains. A total of 21 homes were also affected in Matshiya and Simbumbumbu areas,” he said.

Another victim, Mr Sifelani Ndlovu said he lost stocks of maize meal and fertiliser while roofing sheets were damaged beyond repair.

He said she had no words to describe the horror of his experience.

Ms Thembelihle Moyo said neighbours helped her remove some of the household property, which had been soaked in water after the wind damaged the roof of her house.

“Some of the property was heavily soaked in water while my bed was damaged. It’s a relief that I was not injured as I managed to escape together with my daughter,” she said.

In Nkayi, Mathetshaneni Primary School and Tohwe Primary Schools were also affected.

The district development coordinator Ms Matilda Mlotshwa said a home in Mankunzima village was also destroyed.

“The heavy rains damaged two schools in Nkayi including a four–roomed house, which was under construction. All toilets, a teachers’ cottage an ECD classroom had their roofs blown off at Mathetshaneni Primary School while a classroom block at Tohwe Primary School was damaged,” she said.

Giving the latest update on the anticipated heavy rains and rainfall related incidents yesterday, the director of Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Mr Gabriel Masvora said the country is still experiencing rains as forecasted by MSD.

“So far, cases of lightning have been reported in Midlands, Manicaland, Matabeleland North and South and Masvingo. This led to isolated cases of lighting and destruction of homes and some schools. In all other provinces, normal rainfall was received in the last 24 hours,” he said.

“In Matabeleland South, roofs of two classroom blocks were blown off by wind at Ngwanyanga Primary in Mangwe. In Nkayi in Matabeleland North, strong winds blew off three roofs of staff quarters and destroyed 10 squat hole Blair toilets at Mathetshaneni Primary School.”

Mr Masvora said in the Midlands, six houses in Ward 3 were destroyed by winds bringing the total to eight so far in the same ward. In Gokwe North, six houses were destroyed in Ward 20 and one in Ward 21.

Mr Masvora said heavy rains were received in Mwenezi on Saturday night leading to flash floods.

“Two houses were blown off at Chingwizi, but no one was left homeless and also no injuries or fatalities were recorded. In Chivi district, a 21 year old man from Gondovori village was stuck by lightning on 5 Jan and died instantly,” he said.

“In Chipinge, heavy rains led to the destruction of classroom blocks at Mushakavanhu Primary School. One house was damaged at ZRP Tongogara Refugee camp. Two beasts were stuck by lightning at Rusitu.”

In Buhera, roof for a Government house belonging to Agritex was blown off. Headman Murambinda’s house was damaged by winds. In Mutare district, a 12 year boy was struck to death by lightning on 6 January.

“We continue to disseminate information through alert messages on media and social media platforms. Civil Protection Command Centres at all levels remain activated for response and coordination,” said Mr Masvora.

He said mobilisation of resources is ongoing for affected communities.

“CPU has engaged UNICEF and Save the Children for the provision of temporary tents to assist affected schools. All provinces have identified possible evacuation centres,” said Mr Masvora.

The Government has said it remains committed to prioritising increased disaster risk management including early warning systems and contingency planning to enhance the country’s preparedness.

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo said regional and national early warning systems continue monitoring and advising them to foster readiness for all hazards associated with the current rainfall season.

@mashnets