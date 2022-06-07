Raisedon Baya ready to tell Zim story the Zim way

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

VETERAN author and Intwasa Arts Festival KoBulawayo director Raisedon Baya has reiterated the need for locals to tell local stories the Zimbabwean way.

He said Western media dominance has negatively affected the production of local and home-grown movies.

“Nowadays, most local filmmakers tell Hollywood type of stories and experiences and this deprives us of our own storytelling skills.

We cannot compete with Hollywood and have to bring our stories to the table,” said Baya.

The TV and theatre director is set to put his money where his mouth is with the production of a drama series that will be “wholly funded by well-wishers”.

“This year, I want to produce a drama series wholly funded by well-wishers.

The series will be set in rural areas and will tackle issues of African spirituality.

It’s a dream.

It always starts with a dream,” he said.

The outspoken author reiterated the need to cater to Zimbabweans in the diaspora as they are the ones who consume local content more.

“I’ve noticed that most of our content on digital platforms is consumed by Zimbabweans in the diaspora.

They need to be reminded of home and who they really are.

So the only way to do that is to produce local movies with a local feel,” added Baya.

Baya’s upcoming drama series is in its ideation stage, but a section of the public has bought in on his “wholly funded by well-wishers” idea.

“I think it’s a model of funding I want to try.

Say, for example, we get a thousand people supporting us.

It automatically means those will also be the first viewers and they’ll recommend it to their friends and family.

Also, we need to teach ourselves to support what we love and want to see.” – @eMKlass_49