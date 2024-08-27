Raising flag high: Future Nyoni to represent Zimbabwe once again at Mister Africa International

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Zimbabwe is basking in pageant bliss, with reigning Miss Universe Queen, Nicaraguan Sheynnis Palacios, having visited the country last week to spotlight matters of pageantry and tourism.

Adding to this excitement, Hwange-born model Future Nyoni has been selected to represent Zimbabwe at the Mister Africa International pageant set to be held in Sierra Leone in December.

Nyoni, the reigning Mister Africa International first runner-up, has been granted another opportunity to compete on the continental stage after his strong showing in the 2023 virtual competition.

Tapiwanashe Rubaya, the director of Mister Africa International Zimbabwe, expressed confidence in Nyoni’s ability to once again raise Zimbabwe’s flag high.

“Future Nyoni is no stranger to the Mister Africa International competition. He represented the country last year and excelled, being crowned the first runner-up. Due to his proven track record, the Mister Africa International Zimbabwe organisers believe in giving him another chance to physically participate in the event,” said Rubaya.

Nyoni, who hails from the natural wonder of Victoria Falls, has been actively involved in various community initiatives. He is the co-founder of the Nambya Development Organisation Trust, Party Haven Events & Supplies and the Beauty Galaxy Organisation, a charity focused on creating a poverty-free society, especially for orphans, the elderly and the disabled.

“Modelling means everything to me. It’s a way for me to express my thoughts and feelings on the runway, during commercial shoots and life in general,” said the 28-year-old. With an impressive profile, Nyoni has won numerous accolades, including Victoria Falls Runway King 2022, Best Zim Male Runway 2020, Most Photogenic 2020 and Mr Senior Zim 2022. He has also participated in various fashion shows across Africa, showcasing designs by renowned African brands.

He credits his mentor, former Miss Zimbabwe, Samantha Tshuma, for instilling in him the values of perseverance and resilience.

“She taught me to never to give up and face all challenges until I conquer them without fear,” he said.

Looking to the future, Nyoni aspires to establish a modelling agency in Victoria Falls and the surrounding areas, with a focus on grooming the next generation of male models.

The Mister Africa International pageant, which has been held in iconic cities across Africa and the diaspora since its inception in 2012, has evolved into a vital platform for male models to serve as ambassadors for an initiative dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship through education and innovation.—@MbuleloMpofu