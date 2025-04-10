Raj Modi rescues Sizinda with 22 000 litres of water

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

BULAWAYO South Member of Parliament and Minister of Industry and Commerce, Raj Modi, yesterday delivered a much-needed water supply of 22 000 litres to the residents of Sizinda suburb, bringing considerable relief to those who had endured three weeks without any water.

The water was distributed at three designated points throughout the suburb. Despite the brief interruption of rain showers, residents gathered with their containers to collect the precious supply, expressing profound gratitude to the MP for his timely and crucial intervention.

Mrs Egness Sibindi, a local resident, recounted the considerable hardships the community had faced over the preceding three weeks, highlighting the particular difficulties experienced by elderly residents and families with young children.

“We only have one borehole here, and it’s always overcrowded, with people jostling for water. It’s particularly difficult for the elderly. We are grateful to Honourable Modi for his kindness,” she said.

Another resident, Mrs Sifiso Mwale, said the delivery came at an ideal time, especially with schools closing.

“Children will be home more often now, which means more water will be needed. This bowser came at the right moment. We’re so thankful to Honourable Modi, who continues to support us—whether it’s election season or not,” she said.

Mrs Mthokozisi Tshabalala also expressed her gratitude, describing the past three weeks without water as “terrible.”

For 11-year-old Nicky Mhlophe, who cares for her sick grandmother, the water delivery was a huge relief.

“I usually fetch water from Oceans Factory, carrying a 20-litre bucket every day. It’s tough because my grandmother is unwell and can’t make the trip. Now, I can rest a bit and spend time with my friends. I heard the water came from Honourable Modi, our MP,” said Nicky, a Grade Four pupil.

Bulawayo has been struggling with water shortages since last year, caused by low dam levels and outdated pumping equipment. The city is reportedly losing nearly 50% of its water supply due to non-revenue water (NRW)—water that is pumped but lost through leaks, theft, or unbilled consumption.

At the inaugural Bulawayo Economic Development Conference held at a local hotel yesterday, Bulawayo mayor Councillor David Coltart expressed concern about the city’s inability to provide water to both residents and industries, despite recent improvements in dam levels.

He stressed the need for reform in the management of the city’s water systems.

“We cannot continue with outdated practices from 30 to 40 years ago. We commend the Government for approving the construction of Glassblock Dam,” said Cllr Coltart.

Meanwhile, public consultations held in six city wards on the proposal for a standalone water utility company saw mixed reactions. Four wards—16, 17, 19, and 24—rejected the proposal, while Wards 25 and 26 supported it.

BCC spokesperson Ms Bongiwe Ndlovu stated that the consultation process was ongoing, and the final outcomes would be shared once completed.