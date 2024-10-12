Rajasthan experience: Victoria Ncube: The journey of Miss Teen of the Universe Africa from Umguza to India

ON Tuesday, Victoria Ncube, the reigning Miss Teen of the Universe Africa and Miss Elegant, arrived at Joshua Mqabuko International Airport to a jubilant welcome from friends, family and fellow models.

Ncube had just returned from the Miss Teen of the Universe pageant held in Rajasthan, India, where she showcased her remarkable spirit and dedication despite not clinching the crown, which was awarded to Colombian Sofia Cabrera.

In New Delhi, Ncube was warmly welcomed by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to India, Stella Nkomo as she prepared to compete against a diverse group of contestants, including India’s Shreya Pandey, Uganda’s Jewel Michaels, the USA’s Katherine Navigato and Fiji’s Shreha Shalin Singh.

The Miss Teen of the Universe pageant founded by Indian entrepreneur Sourav Anad, aims to empower young women aged 15 to 20, providing them with a platform that often overlooks younger participants.

Saturday Leisure had a sit-down with the beauty queen hailing from Umguza District in Matabeleland North. Reflecting on her experience, Ncube noted the differences between this pageant and her first international competition in the UAE.

“There was a difference in the categories and assignments we had to complete during and before boot camp. For instance, this one had a swimwear category and we had to carry out social service projects in our respective countries,” she explained.

The cultural transition was manageable as she had done her research beforehand and as such Ncube did encounter new experiences, particularly with the cuisine.

“I wouldn’t say it was really a shock but the cuisine spices were something I had to adjust to,” she remarked.

One of the highlights of her trip was meeting Ambassador Nkomo.

“Meeting the ambassador was literally the highlight of my trip. She is a very loving, kind lady and an inspiration to me. Boot camp was amazing, apart from the stiff competition that was there — believe me, every lady brought their A game on,”she said.

Ncube is not just a beauty queen; she also serves as the brand ambassador for Shekinah Apparel ZW, reflecting her commitment to uplifting local brands and initiatives.

Her participation in the pageant was a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Zimbabwe, which she proudly represented through her attire designed by Sikhanyisiwe “Khanyi” Moyo’s Lumière Fashion House.

Notably, she wore outfits featuring the National Dress Fabric, a significant textile that symbolises Zimbabwe’s cultural pride. She also embraced the opportunity to forge new friendships with fellow contestants.

“Yes, I actually did meet some amazing ladies: Miss Fiji, Miss Uganda, Miss Ghana, Miss Indonesia, Miss Germany and Miss Teen of the Universe 2023, Beau Megan,” she recalled, emphasising the sense of camaraderie that flourished despite the competitive environment.

Her time in India offered valuable lessons about diversity and human connection. “The biggest lesson I learned there is that diversity teaches us to recognise and appreciate the shared humanity that connects us all despite our differences. Empathy and understanding are essential skills to navigate diverse relationships and communities,” she reflected.

Winning titles such as Miss Teen of the Universe Africa and Miss Photogenic filled Ncube with pride and motivation, “It made me feel really proud of myself and the hard work and dedication I’ve put into this pageant.

“It’s actually a motivation for me to reach for the stars because I can do anything through Christ who strengthens me.” As she looks to the future, she has an empowering message for aspiring beauty queens: “Don’t wait for anyone to push you.

“You are in this because it’s your passion. Get up, get your heels, stand tall; that crown is yours, so chase it because no one will chase it for you.” Now, with her sights set on new horizons, Ncube is ready to embrace her role as an ambassador for Africa.

“From here, it’s now all about me being an ambassador for Africa, showcasing not only Zimbabwe but Africa as a whole to the world and increasing awareness on my project addressing period poverty.

“I actually have something extremely huge that I’m cooking for next year, so keep your eyes peeled for what I have in store,” she teased. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu