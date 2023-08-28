Ramaphosa congratulates President Mnangagwa on re-election

Mbulelo Mpofu and Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporters

SOUTH AFRICAN President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated President Mnangagwa following his and the ruling Zanu-PF’s victory in last week’s harmonised elections.

Posting on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday evening, President Ramaphosa wished President Mnangagwa and the nation prosperous times ahead.

“I congratulate President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his re-election. I wish him and the people of Zimbabwe well for the upcoming term,” read the post.

In an earlier statement, the South African Presidency congratulated Zimbabwe for the successful holding of the harmonised elections in a peaceful manner despite the adverse impact of sanctions on the economy.

“South Africa is conscious that these elections took place under a difficult economic environment due to the burdening sanctions which the people of Zimbabwe continue to unjustly endure.

“Furthermore, South Africa has taken note of the preliminary pronouncements by the invited International Observers Missions including the African Union (AU) and the South African Development Community (SEOM) Observer Missions,” read the statement.

The Presidency has called on all the parties in Zimbabwe to work in unison in sustaining peace and work towards development and shared prosperity in the country. – @MbuleloMpofu/@nqotshili