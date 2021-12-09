Ramp set for Miss Bodylicious

Midlands Bureau Chief

THE stage has been set for the 2021 edition of Miss Bodylicious Zimbabwe taking place at King Solomon’s Hotel on Friday.

The pageant, which is fast-gaining prominence in the local modelling arena for its unique celebration of full-figured women, will see 14 contestants from across the country taking to the ramp for the coveted crown.

In its fourth year running now, the pageant is expected to be bigger and better this year with popular musicians Nox and Enzo Ishall expected to grace the occasion.

Mavis Koslek, the pageant manager said all is in place for the hosting of the pageant that is all about celebrating true African beauty.

“We have 14 beautiful girls in camp who are raring to go. So the stage has been set for the show come Friday evening. With the Miss Bodylicious pageant, we’re selling three things which include celebrating African beauty with brains, the King Solomon’s Hotel as well as celebrating middle size women who are not being celebrated by other current pageants.

“Miss Bodylicious is a pageant that is focused on elevating beauty in the African context,” said Koslek.

Project manager Rickie Dabvu said the modelling show will be graced by musicians Nox and Enzo Ishall.

“South African based musicians Nox and Enzo Ishall will entertain the revellers. We are raring to go and everything is in place. Miss Bodylicious Zimbabwe competition is an event that engages the youth models and thus contributes to our goal as an organisation in terms of marketing and corporate social responsibility.

“The event has opened vast opportunities for beautiful women of fuller figures to boost their confidence, also paving way for designers, beauticians, fashion photographers and models to participate displaying their art, talent and skills,” said Dabvu.