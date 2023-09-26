Ramp set for Mr Teen Zim and Mr Zim International pageants

16.00

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

SELBOURNE Hotel in Bulawayo is set to play host to Mr Teen Zimbabwe and Mr Zimbabwe International pageants that are set to run scheduled to take place simultaneously

The first of its kind event is anticipated to bring together the elite in the male and female modeling industries.

The contestants for the third edition of Mr Teen Zimbabwe are Trevor Nedziwe (Harare), Abel Mugari (Harare), Whatmos Manamike (Kwekwe), Carlton Dzumbunu (Harare), Hope Gamba (Harare), Farai Chigumbu (Gweru), Kundai Matemba (Kwekwe), Tadiwa Gabwi (Bulawayo), Marqus Makwara (Harare), Edwin Maseko (Bulawayo), Ngoni Mpofu (Harare), David Takavarasha (Kwekwe) and Prince Ruwizhi (Gweru).

The contestants for Mr Zimbabwe International are namely Aaron Kahari (Harare), Panashe Murandu (Harare), Tadiwa Chikono (Harare), Emmanuel Maraire (Harare), Trevor Nhidza (Bulawayo), Gerald Jiyane (Bulawayo), Musawenkosi Ndlovu (Bulawayo), Paiadamoyo Matende (Bulawayo), Micheal Mangena (Bulawayo), Thulani Sibanda (Bulawayo) and Nathan Muza (Bulawayo).

Other contestants include Bhekimpilo Moyo (Bulawayo), Christian Mukechi (Harare), Russell Size (Mutare), Tanaka Kanengoni (Harare), Promise Mlotshwa (Bulawayo), Tawanda Mashonganyika (Zvishavane), Trenchard Denhere (Harare), Brighton Kafikako (Harare), Tafadzwa Mazayi (Bulawayo) and Wonderful Sibanda (Bulawayo).

Founder of both pageants, The Crown Hunter said they have selected eight male judges to take over the business of the day.

“We have unveiled the judges for both pageants and theses are Shadel Noble, Ben Chest, Jan ManQindi, Braydan Heart, Nkosi Gatsha, Arthur Evans, Jermaine Chapfiwa and John Mabuyane.

“Preparations are going on well with the contestants expected at boot camp on Thursday as they prepare to show their ramp skills to the world,” said The Crown Hunter. @mthabisi_mthire