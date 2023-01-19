Ramsey K to celebrate birthday, RoilBAA win at Umguza

19 Jan, 2023 - 13:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Ramsey K to celebrate birthday, RoilBAA win at Umguza Ramsey Kasawaya

The Chronicle

 

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

Musician Ramsey K is set to celebrate his birthday with an all-white party at Umguza Yacht Club next weekend.

The artiste who gained more popularity at the venue while entertaining crowds during the lockdown is set to celebrate his big day in style. It will be a double celebration next week Sunday as the artiste who emerged victorious at the Roil Bulawayo Awards (BAA) will also celebrate this feat.

At the beginning of the year, he promised to host a big celebration of his RoilBAA win and the time has come.

A lot of activities have been lined up for people to enjoy throughout the day including performances by Gugu and Absoll Luz together with DJ [email protected] on the decks.

Quad biking, horse riding, jumping castles, trampolines, 360 camera and food stalls will be available.

People have been urged to bring presents for the artiste or pay an entry fee.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting