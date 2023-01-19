Ramsey K to celebrate birthday, RoilBAA win at Umguza

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

Musician Ramsey K is set to celebrate his birthday with an all-white party at Umguza Yacht Club next weekend.

The artiste who gained more popularity at the venue while entertaining crowds during the lockdown is set to celebrate his big day in style. It will be a double celebration next week Sunday as the artiste who emerged victorious at the Roil Bulawayo Awards (BAA) will also celebrate this feat.

At the beginning of the year, he promised to host a big celebration of his RoilBAA win and the time has come.

A lot of activities have been lined up for people to enjoy throughout the day including performances by Gugu and Absoll Luz together with DJ [email protected] on the decks.

Quad biking, horse riding, jumping castles, trampolines, 360 camera and food stalls will be available.

People have been urged to bring presents for the artiste or pay an entry fee.