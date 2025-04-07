“Ranganai henyu, asi zvichakona”. . . Dorcas Moyo receives new car, $20 000 from Chivayo after being bullied

Mthabisi Tshuma, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Mutare-based gospel artiste Dorcas Moyo has expressed both shock and immense happiness after being presented with a new car and a generous monetary donation of US$20 000 from businessman and socialite Wicknell Chivayo.

Chivayo, who has been on a mission of supporting hardworking artistes over the years, announced on April 7, 2025, that he would be gifting Moyo a 2025 Toyota Fortuner and US$20 000, which she is set to collect on April 9.

Chivayo said this gesture was meant to help heal Moyo’s soul after she faced intense bullying on social media on March 31 for posting a line “Ranganai henyu asi zvichakona” (loosely translated to say what you want, but things will work out in the end) from her song she released some years ago.

This was misinterpreted by some, who politicized the statement, resulting in insults being hurled at the artiste.

On his social media platforms, on April 7, Chivayo expressed his dismay over the treatment Moyo received.

He wrote: “Ranganai Henyu, Asi Zvichakona.

What was supposed to be a very beautiful song, boldening our faith in God and affirming that whatever the devil plots will not succeed, was unnecessarily turned political.

It spiralled into hateful speech and cyberbullying at an unprecedented magnitude against an innocent, award-winning gospel singer and God-fearing woman.

“The lack of political tolerance among Zimbabweans is alarming. We must firstly be politically mature to accept that Zanu PF is and will always be the ruling party, adored by many because of its pro-democracy, pro-people, and development-oriented agenda.”

Chivayo continued stressing that the online attacks on Moyo were unjust.

“I was deeply hurt by the online insults against Dorcas Moyo for simply posting her chart-topping gospel song, released more than five Years ago!

The good thing about God is that in the face of humiliation and public persecution, he shows that he is God and will raise you from the ashes of ridicule to the tables of royalty!

“In recognition of your exceptional talent and contributions in the gospel music industry, I want to say a big congratulations to Dorcas Moyo. Please go and see Victor on Wednesday, your brand new 2025 Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD6 will be ready for collection and fully paid for at Exquisite Car Dealership.”

“ . . . he will also give you a small 20 thousand dollars in cash for petrol and to spoil yourself at the salon, my dear sister. You deserve it after all this stress and hate speech.

I also want to thank those who persecuted and ridiculed you, as their hate has made you great.”

Reacting to the generous donation, Moyo told Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub that, “I am speechless”.

