Rank marshal arrested for attempted murder at Nkulumane Complex in Bulawayo

Online Writer

BULAWAYO , July 8, 2024 – THE police in Bulawayo have arrested Saul Ncube (34), in connection with an attempted murder case that occurred at the Nkulumane Complex on July 7, 2024.

According to a media statement released by the provincial spokesperson , Inspector Abedinico Ncube, Saul , had a disagreement with the complainant over the loading of passengers. The accused person questioned why the complainant was loading passengers outside the designated terminus using an unregistered vehicle, which led to an altercation.

During the altercation, Saul allegedly stabbed the complainant once on the left side of the abdomen and once on the left palm with an Okapi knife. The complainant reported the incident to the police, leading to Saul’s arrest.

The injured complainant was referred to Mpilo hospital for medical attention.

Inspector Ncube said the carrying of dangerous weapons is prohibited and urged the public to refrain from violence and instead seek help from third parties in resolving differences.

The investigation into the attempted murder case is ongoing.