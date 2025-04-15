Rap Gandaganda Awa Khiwe elevates brand with endorsement deal

Zimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub

Trailblazing rapper Awa Khiwe has landed a stylish endorsement deal with Bulawayo-based fashion brand, Signature Suits, becoming the official brand ambassador for the label.

In a statement, the company expressed excitement over partnering with the Queen of Ndebele Rap, describing her as a perfect match for their bold and authentic identity.

“We are beyond excited to officially welcome the one and only Awa Khiwe – the Queen of Ndebele Rap and a global cultural icon – as the official Brand Ambassador for Signature Suits! Just like our suits, Awa represents boldness, authenticity, and unapologetic excellence,” read the statement.

“From the stages of Europe to the streets of Bulawayo, her presence commands attention – and now, she’s doing it in Signature style.”

As part of the endorsement, Signature Suits will be dressing Awa Khiwe for high-profile appearances and performances. The company was behind her standout look at the recently held Imiklomelo kaDakamela ceremony in Nkayi.

The partnership marks yet another milestone in Awa Khiwe’s career, merging music, fashion, and cultural influence into one powerful brand.