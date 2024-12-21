Rapist caught pants down with used condom on

Diana Baloyi Moyo – [email protected]

DRAMA unfolded in Chipinge at Dambamuromo Village when a drunk 27-year-old man raped a 46-year-old mentally challenged woman and fell asleep next to her with a used condom on.

The accused broke into the home of the victim and raped her first without protection and later on, used a condom.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe NPAZ) on X, the incident occurred on 26 October 2024, at around 9pm, in Dambamuromo Village, Chipinge.

The complainant had retired to bed in her home.

“The offender, who was intoxicated, entered the complainant’s unlocked bedroom and approached the complainant who was asleep and forcibly undressed her before proceeding to rape her without protection. Subsequently, he wore a condom and continued to rape her. He then fell asleep after the act,” The complainant alerted her nephew, who informed another family member.

At around 1:20 am, they apprehended the offender, who was still asleep in the complainant’s bedroom and wearing a used condom.

“The offender was then taken to Z.R.P Chibuwe post along with the complainant.” said the NPAZ.

He was sentenced to 16 years in jail.