Rapist jailed 20 years

Sheronrose Mugombi – [email protected]

A 30-YEAR-OLD man who raped a 15-year-old girl after accusing her of having sexual relations while she was under-age, has been jailed

The man had told the girl that the police are looking for her and her boyfriend because they were having sex when she is below 18.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe(NPAZ) said on 13 April the 15-year-old complaint was sent to accused person’s homestead by her mother who had received a text message from the accused person requesting to see her.

“When she got to the accused person’s homestead, the accused person claimed that police officers were looking for her and her boyfriend. He alleged that they were wanted because it had come to the police officers’ attention that they were having sexual intercourse when the complainant was still below the age of 18 years”.

“He claimed that he had managed to bribe the police officers to stop them from arresting her. He told the complainant that he would want to meet both the complainant and her boyfriend. The complainant left. Later that evening, the complainant met with the accused person under the guise that her boyfriend would join them.”

“The accused person ordered the complainant to remove her clothes, before he raped her. A police report was made, leading to the arrest of the accused person. The accused person was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment after a full trial”, said the NPAZ