Rapper Brintz honours Cal Vin with song

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

OCTOBER was an emotional month for those in the music business in Bulawayo as the city remembered one of its linchpins in the hip-hop industry Cal Vin who tragically lost his life last year.

To commemorate the late hip-hop’s legacy, Caligraph drew a mural of him in Luveve 5.

The latest person to honour Cal Vin is Tshabalala Extension-based hip-hop artiste, Brilliant Delani Ncube known in the musical circles as Brintz. He recently released his debut EP titled Play These For Now and on the album, he recorded a song that pays homage to Dat Luveve Boy, as the late was affectionately known.

On the track titled Vin Con$ciou$ which spearheads a sextuplet of tracks, the rapper introduces the song using the famous, “Ngithe ngiqala lokhu bebeng’qala, manje sebathi nguban’iskhokho sebeng’qamba bona” lyrics that were synonymous to the late rapper’s hit song, Z’khuphan’.

“I was actually meant to do a song with him (Cal Vin) before he passed on, but I was a bit nervous about stepping into the studio with someone as great as him so I wanted to honour him in the best way possible. I had to write a very lyrical song to honour his legacy,” said Brintz as he spoke about what inspired the song.

The title of the EP, Play These For Now is a statement on its own where the rapper implores his fans to listen to the project before he releases his maiden studio album.

“This EP serves as a prelude to my upcoming album so as to ascertain how people receive my music.”

Brintz said the project was produced by faRai and Larynx with the artiste viewing this EP as a springboard to a better future in the music business.

The rapper whose discography includes songs, Ubunandi kuphela, Top 5, Ka$I Boy and Nkosi Sikelela is preparing for the 4-4 show to be held at the Bulawayo Public Library (BPL) next month. He has in the past, collaborated with Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards nominee Luminous, Indigo Saint and Prolific. – @eMKlass_49.