Rapper Brintz releases motivational song, Phezulu

BRINTZ, an artiste that has, for the longest time, maintained his kwaito/hip-hop signature, has dropped a song titled “Phezulu” to motivate people to keep pushing and chasing their goals.

The rapper released the official audio together with the music video on Monday. He added a lyric visualizer, making it easier for fans to grasp the lyrics and flow.

The single was produced by Phanas, who also comes from Bulawayo, but is now based in South Africa where he has worked with the likes of Speedy and Kid X. Mixing and mastering was executed perfectly by the ever-trustworthy Larynx Voice Box, also from the City of Kings and Queens.

Phezulu, translated from Brintz’s native Ndebele language means “Up” and is an ode to everyone who is elevating in whatever field or passion that they are pursuing.

“Phezulu for me is a daily mantra. It makes me want to get up every day and keep reaching for my dreams and chasing my goals! That was the intention when creating it, I wanted it to do the same for people when they listen to it,” Brintz said.

He has been on the radar for some time now and he represents a sort of defiant and inspirational creativity; an art that has the power to transform how conventional things are done. Brintz agitates for social change in all that he does.

Brintz started off as a battle rapper and got into the limelight after he released his debut project, Play The$e for Now, an EP which laid down his foundation in the rap world. Since then, he has kept surprising people with his rap brilliance.

He created a space in Bulawayo through the HipHop Power Festival where all creatives can converge in solidarity to push art towards noteworthy visibility and significance. The event ran from March to August last year at the Red Café.

He is also involved with The Flow Fest, The Annual August Rush, Godlwayo Summer Festival (Filabusi) and Bulawayo Sneaker Expo. These cultural initiatives, together with his rap efforts, saw him being nominated for the Outstanding Hip-Hop Artist award at last year’s Bulawayo Arts Awards.