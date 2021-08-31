Rapper CTL, unhidden talent waiting to be unleashed

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

HIS rhythmic rhyme laced with kasi rap has brought attention to young hip hop artiste Chuck The Lunatic (CTL) who went all out on his latest single titled Covid.

Many songs have been sung in regards to the pandemic, but the way CTL’s song has been received and shared across platforms shows that the 22-year-old has unhidden talent that is waiting to be unleashed.

Born Ricardo Liveon Jnr Masuka, the Magwegwe West-based musician joined the music fraternity professionally in 2018 and is seeking to change the face of rap.

“Recently, I dropped a track titled Covid where I speak of the things I went through since the Covid-19 pandemic hit. On 26 June (my birthday) while turning 22, I dropped a single titled 22 (freestyle) and then on the 31st of July, I dropped a single titled Ngibonile where I pray to God about the hardships I’m facing,” said CTL.

“I want to use my talent to share the love, inspire and motivate other souls and still manage to put food on the table.”

CTL has one EP titled Outcome (2018) which contains six tracks. In 2019, he dropped an album titled Words that featured artistes like Silola Mkhonto, Msiz’kay, Vic Jita, KBrizzy, Jay Dumza and Rockie Doub. Last year, he dropped a single titled Zama that was accompanied by a music video. The song made number one on Raplab Magnificent 5 hosted by the DJ Thorne Laroq, a position it maintained for weeks. – @mthabisi_mthire