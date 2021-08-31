Rapper CTL, unhidden talent waiting to be unleashed

31 Aug, 2021 - 13:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Rapper CTL, unhidden talent waiting to be unleashed CTL

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

HIS rhythmic rhyme laced with kasi rap has brought attention to young hip hop artiste Chuck The Lunatic (CTL) who went all out on his latest single titled Covid.

Many songs have been sung in regards to the pandemic, but the way CTL’s song has been received and shared across platforms shows that the 22-year-old has unhidden talent that is waiting to be unleashed.

Born Ricardo Liveon Jnr Masuka, the Magwegwe West-based musician joined the music fraternity professionally in 2018 and is seeking to change the face of rap.

“Recently, I dropped a track titled Covid where I speak of the things I went through since the Covid-19 pandemic hit. On 26 June (my birthday) while turning 22, I dropped a single titled 22 (freestyle) and then on the 31st of July, I dropped a single titled Ngibonile where I pray to God about the hardships I’m facing,” said CTL.

“I want to use my talent to share the love, inspire and motivate other souls and still manage to put food on the table.”

CTL has one EP titled Outcome (2018) which contains six tracks. In 2019, he dropped an album titled Words that featured artistes like Silola Mkhonto, Msiz’kay, Vic Jita, KBrizzy, Jay Dumza and Rockie Doub. Last year, he dropped a single titled Zama that was accompanied by a music video. The song made number one on Raplab Magnificent 5 hosted by the DJ Thorne Laroq, a position it maintained for weeks. – @mthabisi_mthire

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting