Rapper Cubbicky sings on poverty, depression, crime in debut EP

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

UP-AND-COMING hip hop artiste Cubbicky (born Preside Sympathy Ndlovu) has released his debut EP titled Illuminate which seeks to address poverty, depression, crime, love and hate issues.

The seven-track EP was released on Mother’s Day and has tracks –Fix Things, Bigger Plans, Cut A Nigga Off, Tripping, Broke, Hallelujah and You’re My Number One.

The 20-year-old musician-cum-producer said through the EP, he seeks to change the bad mentalities that have gripped societies.

“My EP came following the realisation that we’re living in a dark world full of poverty, depression and crime among many things thus we need guidance from the man above (God).

“He is the one who can save us and lighten up our lives,” said the Pumula East musician.

Cubbicky started doing music in 2016 and has worked with the likes of Cliff Jeans and Dray.

“I started doing music in 2016 when I was at High School (Mavela Secondary School). My first recording of the single Balling Hard featuring Dray which was produced by Cliff Jeans was in 2019.

“Last year, I was supposed to work on something with Cal Vin but unfortunately my nigga died. On March 25 this year, I managed to release another single titled Die Young which is now available on all music platforms,” said Cubbicky. – @mthabisi_mthire