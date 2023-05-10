Rapper Cubiccky drops Solo visuals

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

HIP hop artiste Cubiccky (born Preside Sympathy Ndlovu) has released the visuals for his latest offering titled Solo.

The visuals were shot at his hometown in Tsholotsho by Cubiccky’s film company Cayley Visualz.

The Bulawayo based artiste who looks up to Akon and Davido said the tracks speaks of an abusive relationship.

“Solo is more like of a sad love story where a youngman is being abused or forced to be in love. I decided to tackle such an issue as usually men and boys don’t open up on such abuses which later cause them to have depression among other things.

“Through the track l hope men and boys will be able to stand up for their rights and be able to make better living that is filled with joy and happiness,” said Cubiccky.

Cubiccky has two EPs under his belt namely King Forever and Issues with three songs each. He also has singles namely Die Young and Ingoma featuring Tvpeal.

