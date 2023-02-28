Kokota Festival third edition set for April

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

The third edition of the Kokota Festival is set to be held on April 29 at its traditional venue, The Mitre leisure spot.

With its desire to promote raw, local and, fresh talent, the event that is hosted by Kuzolunga Entertainment will have an array of artiartistsing to the stage and decks. On the decks will be Umlungu Omnyama, Mprincebeatz, DJ Jay Jones, DJ Vinny, Infinity DJs, Uncle Kay and Mdaza Que. Performances will come from Blaq Opps, The Lowkeys, Abazukulu, King Troy, Oxzy, Linny Boy, and Boocy.

Said Kokota Festival organiser Browny: “As a brand, we believe that hard work and consistency of the creatives on their craft makes them deserve a chance to be heard and seen on these platforms. The lineup is solely made of artistes who’re trying to make a name for themselves. We’re thus calling on other up-and-coming artistes to link up with us so that we give them a platform to grow their brands,” said Browny. – @mthabisi_mthire