Rapper Lamas Ellz collabos Sandra Ndebele, Mzoe 7

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Up-and-coming rapper, Lamas Ellz (real name Lorrance Melvine Nkomazana) has collaborated with established artistes, Sandra Ndebele and Mzoe 7 for his upcoming single.

The Amapiano single titled Summer Vibe is set to be accompanied by a video that will be shot next month.

Said Lamas Ellz: “I’ll be releasing Summer Vibes next month. The song is about celebrating summer and generating happy vibes. This year, I’m upping my game in the field of visuals and my fans should expect more collaborations.”

Lamas Ellz, the Fere Fere singer got into the music scene in 2016 after joining the hip-hop group Street Caution. He collaborated with the late Luveve boy, Cal Vin and since then, he has not looked back.

His style has picked the genres of Afro-Pop, Hip-Hop and RnB but is not at all, limited to that. He has written musical content for artistes such as Speedy from Kalawa Jazmee and Fish F Ndaramu to name a few.

His music releases include Va Va Voom featuring Asaph & T3rry Tempo, Who We Are featuring Cal Vin, Dlala Ngamla (official theme song for local drama Dlala Ngamla, Fere Fere (soundtrack for local drama Dlala Ngamla) and Fak’ Umoya (soundtrack for locally produced movie Gold Diggers. – @mthabisi_mthire