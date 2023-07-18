Rapper Lynden readies “Iconic” project

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Writer

TALENTED rapper Lynden Lungu is recruiting a quintet of creatives to assist him in releasing a classic piece in October.

In the city’s creative sector, the following names stake a claim in their respective art forms, rappers P.O.Y (Nicholas Muchinguri), M.U.S.E. (Peter Chester), mural artist Spinx (Leeroy Brittain), Brintz (Brilliant Ncube), and Vuego OG (Nathan Mbambo).

The quintet’s musical pedigree encouraged Lungu to make a joint EP titled “Iconic” with the major genres being Afro sounds and Sgubhu.

Lungu told Chronicle Showbiz that his choices were justified because the line-up was a true reflection of the city’s artistic power.

“They are all icons in their own right, representing key demographics and spaces I wish to represent myself as well. POY & MUSE are living legends in the Bulawayo Hip Hop scene as they nurtured and persevered for a lot of us.

“Spinx represents art and he is such a talented individual that stands for the ghetto. Vuego and Brintz are symbolic to me bringing the ghetto and burps together with the new school. Strategically, the songs are also lined up the same way… the first song is with the older brothers and legends. The second song is a bridge between hip-hop and reggae. The third song is a testament to my beliefs and the fourth symbolises the beginning of a new era,” he said.

“Iconic” consists of the title track, Stay Ballin’, The Believers Anthem, and Span’ Sam’. – @MbuleloMpofu