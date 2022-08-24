Rapper Lynden shines spotlight on toxic relationships

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ON Sunday, rapper Lynden Lungu, now known as Astroboy will release a single meant to shine the spotlight on toxic relationships.

Recently, cases of depression and suicide have been on the rise and one of the major contributors to that is toxic relationships. The new single titled “Cold” is set to discuss such issues.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, the Tchelete’ singer said toxic relationships are a new pandemic that plagues the world today.

“As usual, I want to address toxic relationships and the toxicity that exists in relations between partners. This is the new pandemic, from an emotional perspective. For the first time, I want them to hear men cry, not for love, not from hurt, but to show where and how the toxicity was created,” lamented Astroboy.

The song which features The Black Mob is based on a true story. It portrays the dynamic between a male and a female in a relationship plagued by betrayal.

The betrayed narrates instances that show his resolve to never be a “nice guy” and cold jabs are thrown at this woman.

The artiste who came back from a two-year hiatus last year to resume live performance duties recently released Late Bloomer and said he will be concentrating on singles only this time around.

“This year, I’m dropping singles only. No album in sight,” said the Wreckersvale Entertainment founder. – @eMKlass_49