Rapper Oxzy bags International award

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

FAST rising artist Othiniel Muzonza, better known as Oxzy, has received a Seed award from the Prince Claus Fund for his single Musacheme, which he released last month.

The Prince Claud Funds’ mission is to support, honour and connect artists and cultural practitioners in Africa, Asia, Latin, America, the Caribbean and Eastern Europe.

Only two Zimbabweans were successful in these international competitions.

The single which seeks to console victims of gender-based violence is derived from a real-life experience which the singer endured when he was 11 years old. The song was released at a time when intimate partner violence is on the increase due to Covid-19.

The track, which was created as part of the Magamba network’s Music Incubator project, aims to challenge misinterpretations of the lobola system, which has been used to violate women and girls for many years. Oxzy, as a socially responsible artist, took it upon himself to address these social ills.

“It’s quite an honour, out of 1000 submitted applications, only two Zimbabweans were picked and I am humbled to be one of the two. I’m grateful to Prince Claus, with the funds I can now push my career to another level, all I can do now is to focus on my craft in raising awareness and being the voice of the people.

I would also like to thank Magamba network for providing me with the recommendation letter that assisted me in getting the award,” Oxzy said. – @SeehYvonne