Rapper Shex to perform virtually

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH AFRICA-based Bulawayo rapper, Lil Mars Shex is set to perform his upcoming EP titled Pain, healing and Love online soon.

Shex said he will virtually perform the EP to widen his market which has international collaborations.

“I’m going to be performing live, my upcoming EP. It has six songs including Y C N R. I featured two artists, Roy T from Zimbabwe and Khari Ennui from Chicago.

He said his EP also addresses the issue of bottling feelings as this may prove detrimental to one’s health at times.

“Pain, healing and love is my message to anyone out there who’s feeling lost and alone. Most of the time, people bottle their feelings and end up committing suicide or other bad things. I admit that I’ve never had it easy growing up.

“I thought I’d never fit in and this was devouring me inside and now, I’m coming out of my shell. So, in this EP, I urge people to talk more openly about their feelings.”

The performance will be part of the preparations for the upcoming Show4me Independent Music Awards. Show4me Independent Music Awards is a music contest organised by Show4me to support independent musicians.

It gives them an opportunity to demonstrate their potential to the global audience, increase their fan base and obtain professional advice from industry experts. The awards will be held virtually from the UK/Germany and The Grand final will be on 15 July 2022. – @eMKlass_49