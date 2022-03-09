Rapper Tojey Blox tries hand at acting

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

FOLLOWING his interaction with award-winning South African actor Dawn Thandeka King, a local rapper, Tojey Blox has tried out his acting skills on a local drama series.

Dawn Thandeka King, who is popular for her MaNgcobo character in South African soapie Uzalo, endorsed Tojey Blox in 2020 and so did South African rapper, MarazA.

Tojey Blox who has been featured on a local drama series Love Lies that is being aired on YouTube has relished the moment.

The drama series is a reflection of how people behave when they are in love among other social issues that are tackled in this production which was written and directed by Linos Tapera.

Tojey Blox who rose to fame after catching the eye of American soul singer, Neyo says his cameo experience with the local drama series is a testament that he can do anything.

“I never thought that I would act one day, but here I am, appearing on a local drama series. The experience has taught me not to take anything for granted and it is imperative for one to widen their scope and artistry so as to conform to current trends and draw a diverse fan base. Through this experience, I saw that I can do anything in life when I set my mind to it. It took me out of my comfort zone,” said Tojey Blox.

Brother to gospel singer, Innora, Tojey Blox said his anticipated collaboration with has been put on hold for “personal reasons” but will drop soon.

“I’ve been dealing with some personal issues and as such, my collaboration with Neyo is on hold for now. But once I sort out what needs to be sorted out, my fans can expect something different from me,” he said.

Last week, the rapper dropped visuals for his feel-good Amapiano party single titled SBWL iGood life which talks about the hunger to achieve finer things in life.

Going forward, the Njube resident said fans should expect an album. – @eMKlass_49