Raroorwa Magic: Enzo Ishall, Ras Pompy rock Bulawayo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

ZIMDANCEHALL sensations Enzo Ishall and Ras Pompy left an indelible impression on Bulawayo, the country’s second-largest city, with their outstanding performances at the Palace Hotel on Saturday night.

Although the gig was initially publicised with Enzo Ishall as the sole performer, credit must be given to the surprise act, Ras Pompy, for contributing to the success of the event. The seasoned artiste in the industry, showcased his maturity, moving beyond his early years of being lyrically upbeat. He delighted the audience with hits such as “Gear Number One” featuring Tipsy and “Nzira Dzakaoma” featuring Spiderman, proving his growth as both a performer and a stage manager.

The spotlight of the night, Enzo Ishall, took to the stage shortly after midnight and lived up to expectations. His rendition of the track “Raroorwa” captivated the audience’s attention, and to showcase the song’s popularity, Enzo Ishall invited fans on stage to perform with him. Two gentlemen and one lady enthusiastically joined him on stage, showcasing their live stage presence with a blend of dance, lyrics, and composure. One man particularly stood out and was judged by the audience as the best. He was rewarded with over 20 minutes to perform the hit song “Rakaroorwa”, leaving the crowd yearning for more.

Enzo Ishall expressed his gratitude to the exceptional performer, rewarding him with an undisclosed amount.

