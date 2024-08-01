Ras Tekken’ Mpakhwe to collaborate with South African musicians in Cross-Border Music Project

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

PANASHE Dilone Mpakhwe also known as Ras Tekken, is a 21-year-old artist who specialises in song writing and singing and is based in Sizinda, Bulawayo. He ventured into the music industry in 2019 and he says his music is inspired by the ghetto life and his surroundings.

Panashe has worked with various recording studios and has an upcoming collaboration with South African artists, Ntja E Kgolo and Shepard Hloli who is a renowned Zimbabwean actor. He has over 20 recorded singles to his name so far.

“I normally perform at Galas outside Bulawayo, weddings, birthday parties, schools and clubs and have previously shared the stage with Nicholas Zakaria, Bazooker, Silent killer, Ndunge Yut, Voltz Jt, Van Choga, JayCee, Kae Chaps, Holy ten and Sandra Ndebele. I have collaborated with a chill spot artist named Skilful who is doing well in the music industry and also worked with Harare Studios like CymplexZw Music, Nash Tv, and Gully view Records,” he said.

Ras Tekken said the upcoming collaboration which will be titled, ‘A Musical Bridge Between Nations’ is set to benefit the artist through cultural exchange and he expects to learn a lot from Shepard Hloli and Ntja E Kgolo.

“I am thrilled to share with you, a ground-breaking music project that is set to unite our nations through the power of music. I will be teaming up with the talented South African artist, Refiloe Dlamini, known as Ntja E Kgolo, and the renowned Zimbabwean actor, Shepard Hloli, who is now based in South Africa and managing this project.

“As we work tirelessly to bring this vision to life, I am excited to share that Shepard Hloli has promised to shoot our music video in South Africa, and he has generously offered to cover all financial aspects. This is a testament to his commitment to our project and his belief in our artistic vision.

“Our collaboration is more than just a music project – it’s a symbol of unity and cultural exchange between our nations. Ntja E Kgolo’s soulful voice and my lyrical prowess will come together to create a unique sound that will resonate with fans from both countries. Shepard Hloli’s expertise in the entertainment industry has been invaluable, and his passion for this project is contagious,” he stated.

He went on to state that together as a team they are pushing to create a memorable experience:

“Shepard has since assured me that this project will have a music video that will be a visual masterpiece, showcasing the beauty of South Africa and the talent of our artists. We are dedicated to creating something special, and with Shepard Hloli at the helm, I have no doubt that we will achieve greatness. Our music will soon be a testament to the power of unity and creativity, and we can’t wait to share it with the world,” he said.