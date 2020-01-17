Rashford eager to play despite injury concern

Marcus Rashford injured his back 16 minutes after coming on as a substitute against Wolves in the FA Cup on Wednesday

Cape Town — Marcus Rashford is determined to start for Manchester United against Premier League rivals Liverpool tomorrow despite doubts over his fitness.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t expected to give much away about his top scorer, who came on after the hour mark but picked up a back injury in the third round 1-0 FA Cup replay win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night.

The sight of the England forward being substituted left supporters fearing the starlet will now be missing from the trip to the home of their bitterest rivals.

And United’s Norwegian boss echoed their concerns in yesterday morning’s Press conference.

“I’m not going to hold my breath,” said Solskjaer. “I would probably think that he wouldn’t be ready, but let’s see.”

Old Trafford insiders, however, have stated the England international was assessed on Thursday morning and was reporting less pain. Rashford was ordered to rest up but the 22-year-old is hopeful he will continue to improve over the next 24 hours and be able to take part in training today.

Solskjaer certainly is not going to do Kop boss Jurgen Klopp any favours by tipping his hand, with Rashford a key counter-attacking component in how he wants his team to set up against the runaway Premier League leaders at Anfield.

It was Rashford’s opener in the 1-1 draw back in October that cost the Merseysiders their only league points to date, and the academy graduate can boast three goals in his last five outings against the Kopites.

The Mancunian is in red-hot form and has bagged 19 goals already this campaign, which some at United have put down to his signing of a new contract late last year, having seen renewal talks drag on for over 18 months. — Sport24.