Rashid Khan lands Afghanistan a historic Test series win against Zimbabwe

Brandon Moyo

Match Over:

Over 68.3

Zimbabwe 205 all out

Afghanistan wins the New Year’s Day Test match by 73 runs. They also win the two-match series 1-0.

Richard Ngarava was the first to fall, run out as they attempted a quick single before Rashid Khan went on to trap Craig Ervine in front for 53 runs off 103 balls.

The 7/66 in 27.3 overs is now Rashid Khan’s best bowling figures in a Test match innings.

This is Afghanistan’s first Test match victory since 2021.

Player of the match:

Rashid Khan for his match figures of 11/160 (BBI – 7/66)

Player of the series:

Rahmat Shah ( double century first match; century second game)