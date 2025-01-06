Rashid Khan lands Afghanistan a historic Test series win against Zimbabwe
Brandon Moyo
Match Over:
Over 68.3
Zimbabwe 205 all out
Afghanistan wins the New Year’s Day Test match by 73 runs. They also win the two-match series 1-0.
Richard Ngarava was the first to fall, run out as they attempted a quick single before Rashid Khan went on to trap Craig Ervine in front for 53 runs off 103 balls.
The 7/66 in 27.3 overs is now Rashid Khan’s best bowling figures in a Test match innings.
This is Afghanistan’s first Test match victory since 2021.
Player of the match:
Rashid Khan for his match figures of 11/160 (BBI – 7/66)
Player of the series:
Rahmat Shah ( double century first match; century second game)
Comments