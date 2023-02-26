Rates incentive for people living with disabilities on the cards

Midlands Bureau

GWERU City Council (GCC) is considering introducing a rates payment incentive for people living with disabilities.

People with disabilities in the city have been encouraged by the local authority to submit their full details and proof of property ownership to the finance department for consideration.

”These individuals should submit qualifying documents that include a letter from the Social Welfare highlighting the need, a certified copy of title deed and produce the original birth certificate and photocopy of the birth certificate,” read the notice by acting town clerk Mr Livingstone Churu.

Mr Churu who is the finance director said the programme is still in its preliminary stages since the authority is intending to gather data first before the programme is rolled out.

He said for one to qualify, they should be the principal permanent resident of the property.

“Individuals will submit these documents to the finance department administrator at the Town House from 8 AM to 5 PM starting from the 27th of February 2023 to the 15th of March 2023,” said Mr Churu.

Commenting on the initiative, Let’s Make a Difference Disability Zimbabwe (LMDDZ) Executive Director Nigel Tahwa said most of the people living with disabilities have no houses hence this programme will benefit a few individuals.