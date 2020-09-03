Ray Vines to host Shoko Festival

Showbiz Reporter

After calling on artistes to submit proposals to be part of this year’s Shoko Festival two months ago, event organisers are now unveiling those who met their requirements with fast-rising comedian/M.C Ray Vines being announced as the festival’s host.

Shoko Festival, the country’s most popular and longest running urban culture festival is set to run from September 21 to 27 in the capital city.

Revealing Ray Vines, event organisers said: “We’re proud to announce our first headline act for Shoko 2020. Ray Vines will be bringing his signature brand of comedy and creativity to the festival as a host and performer!”

Ray Vines, with his Mukukuzvi brand, seems to be doing very well for himself as he shocked himself last year after being given the honours to host the internationally acclaimed, Victoria Falls Carnival. And now, the Shoko Festival is expected to elevate his career further.

Also headlining the festival will be fast-rising dancehall artiste, Poptain, who is playing popular because of his Fadza Mutengi hit which features Allanah.

Over the years, the Shoko festival has provided a platform for artistes who include comedians, musicians and spoken word artists to perform.

The festival, a production of creative organisation, Magamba Network, also hosts free conferences, workshops and panels. It is through this platform that the likes of rapper, Awa Khiwe were discovered by international producers showing the impact the event has on the promotion of local art .