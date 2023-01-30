Raza and Burl in mixed results in franchise leagues

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN cricketers, Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl produced mixed results in their return to franchise cricket with the former starting with defeat while the latter registered a win in their different leagues.

Raza, playing in the International League T20 (ILT20) for Dubai Capitals lost his match against Desert Vipers by 12 runs while in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Burl’s Syleht Strikers won by seven wickets against Chattogram Challengers.

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Raza scored 15 runs for the Dubai Capitals who could only manage 137-5 while chasing a target of 150 runs. Vipers scored 149-9 in their 20 overs. The Zimbabwean all-rounder did not take any wickets in the match, finishing with bowling figures of 0/22 in four overs.

The defeat was the Capitals’ fourth of the season from the seven matches they have played. They managed to win two while one match was washed out. Raza and Capitals are back in action later today when they face off against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, Burl starred with the bat for his side, scoring 41 runs off 16 deliveries as the Strikers successfully chased down the target of 175 runs with two overs to spare. After restricting their opponents to 174-6 in 20 overs, Strikers finished on 177-3 in 18 0vers to register their seventh win of the season.

Burl did not take any wickets in his bowling spell where he gave away 12 runs in two overs.

Strikers are sitting in pole position with 14 points from nine matches, two ahead of second-placed Fortune Barishal who are on 12 points. Burl and his side also return to action later today against Khulna Tigers.

The duo is set to miss Zimbabwe’s two Test match series against West Indies which starts on Saturday at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. ZC granted them permission to take part in franchise cricket.

They will not be the only players missing as Test captain Sean Williams and fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani are nursing injuries. Follow on Twitter @brandon_malvin