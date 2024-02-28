Raza and Lahore Qalandars slide further down 

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

THE 2024 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) couldn’t get any worse for Zimbabwean star Sikandar Raza and two-time champions Lahore Qalandars who have now lost their opening six matches on the trot.

The 60-run defeat they suffered at the hands of high flying Multan Sultans on Tuesday evening meant that Raza and Lahore Qalandars are virtually out of the title race with the first leg of the tournament having come to an end.

Raza and his Qalandars franchise remain rooted at the bottom of the six team standing with no points to their name while Multan Sultans moved to 10 and maintained their position at the top of the standings.