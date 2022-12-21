Raza back from Sri Lanka Premier League

Sikandar Raza with his Player of the Match accolade

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior national cricket team all-rounder, Sikandar Raza has left Sri Lanka after his team Dambulla Aura finished bottom of the table in the 2022 Lanka Premier League (LPL).

With two wins from eight matches, Raza and his Dambulla team picked up four points in the league.

Via his Twitter account, the Zimbabwean all-rounder thanked the Sri Lankans for the time he spent in the South Asian nation.

“Thank you very much Sri Lanka and LPLT20 and Dambulla Aura LPL for having me. I’ve loved every minute of being in this beautiful country with beautiful people. Until the next time we meet, I say goodbye for now,” said Raza via his Twitter account.

Raza, who was recently picked by the Pakistan Super League (PSL) defending champions Lahore Qalandars for next year’s edition of the league was the only Zimbabwean playing in this year’s edition of the Lanka Premier League.

Raza finished with 76 runs from seven matches and a high score of 45 and also took five wickets with the best figures of 2/5.

The final match of the league, which the participants are still to be confirmed, is scheduled for Friday, as the qualifier matches are still in progress.

– @brandon_malvin