Raza, Burl in mixed results once again

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE internationals cricketers, Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl once again produced mixed results in their respective franchise leagues with the former registering a win while the latter suffered a defeat.

Raza’s Dubai Capitals won by seven wickets against Mumbai Indians Emirates in the International League T20 (ILT20) yesterday while Burl’s Sylhet Strikers suffered defeat by eight wickets at the hands of Rangpur Riders in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Saturday.

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Raza slammed a 36-ball 56 runs as his Capitals side chased down a target of 165 runs. They finished on 166-3 in 18. 1 overs to register their fourth win of the season in 10 matches.

Raza’s innings was made up of four fours and same number of sixes as he guided his side to victory. In the first innings of the match with the ball, the Zimbabwean stalwart finished with figures of 1/29 in four overs, helping restrict their opponents to 164-7 in 20 overs.

While he missed out on the Player of the Match accolade which went to Dasun Shanaka, Raza picked up the Sports Buzz Buzzmaker of the Match while ESPN Cricinfo voted him the MVP of the Match.

In Bangladesh, it was not a good outing for Burl’s side who suffered their third defeat of the season. Batting first, Strikers scored 170-2 in their 20 overs courtesy of an unbeaten 85 runs from opening batsman, Towhid Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim’s 55 runs not out. Burl, however, did not bat in the match as he was scheduled to come in at number six.

The log leaders, Strikers, could not defend their total as their opponents finished on 176-2 in 18 overs. Burl bowled two overs, gave away 15 runs and did not take any wickets as they had a tough day out in the middle. – @brandon_malvin