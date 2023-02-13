Raza for Pakistan Super League

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN all rounder Sikandar Raza has gone to Pakistan to join his new team Lahore Qalanders for the 2023 Pakistan Super League which gets underway today.

Raza, who was part of the International League T20 (ILT20) confirmed via his social media that he is off to the Asian nation to join the defending champions.

“It’s time for some green and some red, it’s time for Lahore Qalandars, it’s time for the PSL T20, it’s time for Pakistan,” he posted on his Twitter account.

His side, Qalandars also confirmed the all rounder’s arrival.

“Khush Amdeed,” they posted on their Twitter which loosely translates to happy arrival.

The eight edition of the PSL kicks off today with Qalandars set to take part in the first match where they will be up against the Andy Flower coached Multan Sultans at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The in-form Zimbabwean stalwart has featured before in the PSL for Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi and will be the only Zimbabwean player in this year’s edition.

Raza was one of the players in the Gold Category of the draft. – @brandon_malvin