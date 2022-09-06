Raza in running for ICC Player of the Month

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

Sikandar Raza’s hot streak in August has resulted in him being nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Player of the Month award.

Raza, who has been in the form of his life, helped Zimbabwe qualify for this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, beat Bangladesh in a white ball series and almost guided Zimbabwe to an ODI win against India.

The 36-year-old Chevrons’ all-rounder is nominated alongside two other all-rounders — New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner and England’s newly appointed Test captain, Ben Stokes.

Raza made three centuries last month, two of those being back-to-back against Bangladesh which helped the team come up with victories which sealed the series. The third ton came against India where he almost helped Zimbabwe pull a near impossible run chase in the third ODI.

Raza scored an unbeaten 135 runs in the first ODI against Bangladesh after coming in to bat with Zimbabwe at 62-3 chasing 304.

Together with Innocent Kaia, they put up a 192-run stand to help Zimbabwe win.

Coming in to bat at 49-4 in the second innings, Raza put up an innings of the ages, scoring another unbeaten hundred to finish on 117 not out.

In that game, the star all-rounder had assistance from his captain, Regis Chakabva who scored his maiden ODI hundred.

His 115 runs off just 95 balls went in vain against India in the last ODI as India recorded a 13-run victory. Raza’s heroics however had the world talking about the amazing form he is in.

Raza has scored 615 ODI runs at an average of 61,50 this year including three centuries and two fifties. In the shortest version of the game, he has scored 516 averaging 39,69.

With the ball Raza has taken seven wickets in ODIs with an average of 52,85 and an economy of 4,86. In T20s he has 15 wickets at an average of 19,06 and an economy of 5,95.

Voting is open for everyone on the ICC website.

To vote for Raza click on the following link — https://www.icc-cricket.com/awards/player-of-the-month/mens-player-of-the-month#