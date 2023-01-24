Raza named in ICC ODI Team of the Year

Normal

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

AFTER making the Team of the Year in the game’s shortest version, Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza has today been announced to have also made the One Day International (ODI) Team of the Year for 2022.

The Zimbabwean stalwart is part of the 11 men that will be captained by Pakistan star batsman and all-format captain, Babar Azam.

The middle-order batsman and off-spinner, Raza was a vital part of the Zimbabwean team in white ball cricket helping the team win a 50-over series for the first time since 2017. The Chevrons won 2-1 against the Tigers of Bangladesh in Harare with Raza scoring back-to-back centuries which all came in chases.

He went on to score another gallant hundred in a close defeat against India in Harare as well. Raza was also part of the Zimbabwean team that made history, winning their first ODI match against Australia Down Under.

With ball in hand, Raza was ever-reliable, picking up eight wickets while giving away just more than five runs an over.

ICC ODI Team of the Year: Babar Azam (Pakistan/captain), Travis Head (Australia), Shai Hope (West Indies), Shreyas Iyer (India), Tom Latham (New Zealand/wicketkeeper), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh), Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), Mohammed Siraj (India), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Adam Zampa (Australia). – @brandon_malvin