Raza nominated for T20I Player of the Year

Brandon Moyo

ZIMBABWE T20I captain Sikandar Raza has been nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I Player of the Year for the third time running.

The 39-year-old all-rounder continued to deliver for the Chevrons in 2024, and was instrumental in their unbeaten run in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup sub-regional Africa Qualifier Group B, smashing 199 runs and picking up 10 wickets.

He is nominated alongside Babar Azam (Pakistan), Travis Head (Australia) and Arshdeep Singh (India).

He led Zimbabwe to victories over Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

At the sub-regional qualifier, Raza secured his maiden T20I hundred and five-wicket haul, helping Zimbabwe break records at the tournament.

In 24 T20Is this year, the Chevrons stalwart scored 573 runs at an average of 28.56 with a high score of 133 not out.

He also picked up 24 scalps at 22.25 with best figures of 5/18. – @brandon_malvin