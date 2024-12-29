Raza Nominated for Top ICC Honour

Brandon [email protected]

FOR the third consecutive year, Zimbabwe’s T20I captain, Sikandar Raza, has been recognised for his outstanding performances in the shortest format of the game, after being nominated once again for the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I Player of the Year award.

The nominations were revealed yesterday morning by the ICC.

The 39-year-old Chevrons stalwart is competing with Pakistan’s Babar Azam, India’s Arshdeep Singh, and Australia’s Travis Head for the prestigious honour.

Raza, an all-rounder, continued to deliver for Zimbabwe in 2024, playing a key role in their unbeaten run in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier Group B, where he scored 199 runs and took 10 wickets.

Under Raza’s leadership in 2024, Zimbabwe registered famous victories over Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.