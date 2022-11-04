Raza on the verge of history

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club will step into the Barbourfields Stadium pitch for the last time this season for a game against ZPC Kariba which they have dedicated to the late Caesar “Mafigo” Dube and the Bosso fans who have shown them enormous support this season.

Bosso date ZPC Kariba on Sunday in a game Balmater Brito believes his side should win at all costs.

The 21-year-old, “Mafigo” son of Sizalobuhle Dube, a former Njube Sundowns and How Mine player died in tragic yet mysterious circumstances.

According to the father, those who were with the youngster claimed that they were traveling in an opening truck when it hit a pothole near Entumbane Complex, he fell off and landed on his head. He was taken to his grandmother’s place in New Lobengula from where he was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital on Sunday before he died on Monday.

“As the Highlanders family we are sad because we knew the boy. It was sad news to us. We want to send a word of condolence to the family and the people close to him because he was a good player who came to training everyday smiling and giving the best he can at training. What we want now is to dedicate the win to him,” said Brito.

He also said the fans must come in their numbers to say goodbye to this seasons’ action at Emagumeni.

“We have a big responsibility on Sunday because it is our last game at home. So we want to thank the fans with a good performance,” Brito said.

The coach says he is not contemplating next season as yet, with all focus on winning the next game.

“We are not thinking about next season yet. We are just thinking about ZPC Kariba.”

Bosso will miss the services of striker Lynoth Chikuhwa and Devine Mhindirira who are suspended for this encounter after collecting three yellow cards.

Highlanders will host the relegation-haunted ZPC Kariba with an eye on finishing in the top four.

They are in fifth position, a point behind Ngezi Platinum Stars who are occupying fourth position with 51 points. Chiefs, Herentals and Black Rhinos are all on 45 points and can only finish the league on 51 points, the same as Ngezi at this stage. However, for Chiefs, Herentals and Rhinos to sneak into fourth position, Ngezi Platinum has to lose its last two matches by very big margins while any of the three scores big.

Madamburo have a healthy goal difference of 22, the second highest for this season after FC Platinum’s 35.

The race for the top four is likely to provide some excitement as the league reaches the finishing mark.

Bosso have not achieved a top-four finish since 2016. Dutchman Erol Akbay was the Bosso coach when they finished third with 56 points in 2016 behind FC Platinum in second place and that season’s champions Caps United. — @innocentskizo