Raza puts smiles on children’s faces

Brandon Moyo,[email protected]

CHEVRONS T20 captain, Sikandar Raza continues to put smiles on many Zimbabweans’ faces, however, this time, off the cricket field.

Through goodwill, the all-rounder spread cheer to children at the Centre for Total Transformation (CTT) Zimbabwe, an organisation which seeks to inspire communities and transform lives.

Raza, dropped groceries for the festive season for the children and their families at the CTT offices.

“It was great to be back at CTT_Zimbabwe after some time and most importantly it was great to see Juliana and her smile. #Alhamdulillah, groceries dropped off for the festive period for all the kids and their families. #Jazakallah to my friends and our community for helping me,” Raza posted on X (formerly Twitter). – @brandon_malvin