Raza to play in Pakistan Super League

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

CHEVRONS star all-rounder, Sikandar Raza is set to feature in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year after he was signed by Lahore Qalandars.

The veteran all-rounder is the only Zimbabwean player to have been picked by one of the six franchise teams at the player draft which was held last Thursday. Building up to the draft, Raza was put in the gold category for the auction.

Captained by Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, Raza will be joined by five more international stars at his new home. The five internationals are Harry Brook (England), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), David Wiese (Namibia), Liam Dawson (England) and Jordan Cox (England).

The league features six teams representing and will be played from February 9 to March 19, 2023 in a double round-robin group stage format which will be played by each team, and the top four teams in terms of points advance to the playoffs and final.

Lahore Qalandars squad: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jordan Cox, Jalat Khan.

– @brandon_malvin