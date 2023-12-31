Raza ton seals series for Northerns

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

SIKANDAR Raza’s brilliant century in the second and final match of the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Regionals Pro50 Championship was the difference as Northerns edged Southerns by 15 runs at Queens Sports Club on Saturday afternoon.

Raza stood up to be counted when he notched up a brilliant 119 runs helping Northerns, who batted first, finish on 299/8 before going on to bowl out their opponents for 284 runs in 48,5 overs to win the series 2-0.

The two match series was used as part of the selection process for Zimbabwe’s tour of Sri Lanka next week and brought the best players from the ended 2023 Pro50 Championship.

Coming in to bat at number five, Raza faced just 74 balls for his 119 runs while opener Joylord Gumbie sent a message to the selectors with a brilliant half century. Gumbie fell for 72 runs off 102 deliveries.

Clive Madande chipped in with 40 runs from 39 balls as Northerns put up a competitive one day score in a day where there was no rain disturbance.

Carl Mumba, Wellington Masakadza and Roy Kaia were the pick of the bowlers for Southerns, claiming two wickets apiece for 14, 59 and 64 runs respectively.

In the second innings of the match it was Ernest Masuku, Tendai Chatara and Brian Bennett who starred with the ball to help Northerns seal the series. In 8,5 overs, Masuku finished with impressive figures of 2/49 putting his hand up for selection while Chatara gave away 66 runs in nine overs for two scalps. The young Bennett was hit for just 13 runs in his three over spell while taking two wickets as well. The other wicket takers were Hamza Sajjad and Tapiwa Mufudza.

Tinashe Kamunhukanwe continued with his brilliant form for Southerns, however, his gallant 94 runs off 91 deliveries was not enough to see the team through. Luke Jongwe also chipped in with another half century for Southerns as they fell short of victory and leveling the series. He fell for 53 runs from 36 balls.

The series was attended by interim head coach Walter Chawaguta and ZC convener of selectors David Mutendera.

In the first match, the Northerns won by a commanding six wickets. Chasing a revised target of 173 runs after rain interruptions, Northerns finished on 178/4. The match (first game) was a 49 over game.

After the completion of the series, ZC is expected to name their final squad for the away series to Sri Lanka soon.

The series between Sri Lanka and the Chevrons, which the regional matches were used to prepare for, will be the two teams’ first international assignments of the New Year, 2024. The two will play three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many T20Is.

All matches will be played at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

The series will begin with the ODI with the first slated for 6 January followed by the second on 8 January. The last ODI is set for 11 January. After the ODIs, the three T20Is will be played on 14, 16 and 18 January.

This will be Zimbabwe’s first bilateral visit to the island nation since January2022. In their last visit to Sri Lanka, they played three ODIs and the Lions won the series 2-1.

Sri Lanka has since named their provisional squads for the series. – @brandon_malvin