Raza up for ICC October Player of the Month

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

SIKANDAR Raza’s impressive run in form in the ongoing International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup has seen him being nominated for the ICC October Player of the Month award.

Having previously won it in August for the first time ever, Raza will be up against South Africa’s David Miller and India’s Virat Kohli.

The 36-year old all-rounder delivered some superb performances for Zimbabwe as he started the month with a stellar knock against Ireland in the opening match of the World Cup. He scored 82 runs off just 47 deliveries and bowling figures of 1/22 to win the Player of the Match.

Raza went on to deliver another stellar all round performance against Scotland in Zimbabwe’s make or break tie to help the Chevrons book their place in the next stage. He scored 40 runs off 23 deliveries and registered bowling figures of 1/20.

With no notable scores with the bat against West Indies and Pakistan, the veteran all-rounder however came in good with the ball, taking 3/19 against West Indies and 3/25 against Pakistan. His brilliant spell with the ball against Pakistan helped the team secure a memorable victory.

In total, Raza has won three Player of the Match accolades at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Raza and the Chevrons face India in their last group match of the Super 12 on Sunday.

– @brandon_malvin