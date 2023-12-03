Raza’s bags go missing ahead of Ireland series

Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket T20 captain, Sikandar Raza is crying foul after his bags have reportedly gone missing, a few days before he goes on national duty for the series against Ireland.

Raza and the Chevrons were in Namibia where they failed to qualify for the T20 Cricket World Cup that will be hosted by West Indies and United States in June next year.

Zimbabwe and Ireland are set to play three T20Is and as many One Day Internationals (ODIs). All matches will be played at Harare Sports Club.

Raza, took to his social media on Saturday night, to ask Air Link, a privately owned regional airline in Southern Africa, to “sort out” their mess as time is ticking with the Ireland series starting on December 6 in Harare.

“Hi Fly_Arlink, my bags have gone missing and can’t be traced yet even after two days. Please sort this out,” read the first post from the Chevrons stalwart on X (formerly Twitter).

It appears the Air Line failed to deliver as the all rounder returned to the same platform to cry foul again on Sunday morning.

“Fly_Airlink, this isn’t right. Please sort this out as I have National games starting in four days,” he posted.